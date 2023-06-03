India train tragedy: Locals in Odisha's Balasore queue up all-night to donate blood for wounded
Odisha Balasore train tragedy: The locals queued-up all night at the blood bank to donate blood for the wounded of triple train crash that rocked India on Friday, June 2.
Locals in India's Odisha state's Balasore district queued up all-night to donate blood for the wounded victims of one of country's worst train accidents ever. The visuals shared on social media showed locals lined up at a blood bank in a hospital where the wounded from the tragedy are being treated.
More than 200 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in eastern India's Balasore in Odisha state, nearly 1,600 km southeast of New Delhi.
The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash shortly after.
