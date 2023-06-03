India train tragedy: Locals in Odisha's Balasore queue up all-night to donate blood for wounded

Locals in India's Odisha state's Balasore district queued up all-night to donate blood for the wounded victims of one of country's worst train accidents ever. The visuals shared on social media showed locals lined up at a blood bank in a hospital where the wounded from the tragedy are being treated.

More than 200 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in eastern India's Balasore in Odisha state, nearly 1,600 km southeast of New Delhi.