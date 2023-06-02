LIVE Coromandel Express derails in Odisha: Around 50 feared dead, more than 170 injured
Coromandel Express derails: Several people were injured after Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district in India. Official said that the accident happened around 7.20pm (local time) near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
Reports have mentioned that a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train.
Odisha government said that an additional rescue team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service comprising 26 members with advance rescue equipment of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy Bhubaneswar moved to the train accident site for rescue.
PM Modi tweeted, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation."
"Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he added.
PTI news agency quoted officials as saying that 179 people have been injured, and around 50 feared dead. There's no official comment on causalities yet.
Helpline numbers
Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217
Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339
Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322
Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746
MD, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority said that 47 injured persons brought to Medical college in Balasore.
Chief Secretary of Odisha said that 132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC.
Watch Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena's reaction:
#WATCH | Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district.— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
(Video: Chief Secretary's office) pic.twitter.com/9HlqaNtfkZ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Odisha train accident said that she is coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways. She said she is "shocked" over the news.
Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately.
Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.
Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Odisha, said that Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, DG Fire Services dispatched to the site to supervise arrangements in train accident.
Medical colleges and all hospitals in and around Balasore on alert.
SCBMC alerted too and three NDRF units; four ODRAF units and 60 ambulances have also been mobilised.
Odisha | Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/hV7YrDlduW— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
A South Eastern Railway official said that accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot.
It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident.
The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.
