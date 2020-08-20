Morning news brief: Obama slams Trump, Afghan peace talks and more

Barack Obama blasts Trump's 'reality show' presidency; presses fight for Biden





Former President of the United States Barack Obama launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Wednesday and urged Americans to elect Democrat Joe Biden in November to end the chaos he said had been created during the four years of Trump’s presidency.

China state newspapers support Wuhan park pool party after pictures go viral

Chinese state newspapers have showed allegiance towards an amusement park in the central city of Wuhan after pictures of a densely packed pool party at one of the city's park went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Peace must be achieved with Palestinians, then all things possible: Saudi Arabia on Israel





Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates and establish diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians.

