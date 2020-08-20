China state newspapers support Wuhan park pool party after pictures go viral

Chinese state newspapers have showed allegiance towards an amusement park in the central city of Wuhan after pictures of a densely packed pool party at one of the city's park went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus showed first signs in Wuhan in December, 2019 and spread across the entire world. COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, has so far affected more than 22.27 million people in the world and has killed 781,162, and is still exhibiting no signs to show respite.

Amid such concerns, videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on July 11 raised eyebrows overseas, but reflected life returning to normal in the city, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said in a front-page story.

Another story in the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, cited Wuhan residents as saying the pool party reflected the city's success in its virus-control efforts.

While the coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, strict lockdown measures that paralysed the Chinese economy

earlier this year have kept its spread in check.

China on Thursday reported its fourth straight day of zero locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

The stories come after a World Health Organisation epidemiologist warned earlier this week that people, especially the young, are not invincible to the pandemic, despite their wishes to live normal lives.



