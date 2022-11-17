Morning news brief: North Korea fires ballistic missile, Republicans take control of House, and more 

South Korea's military on Thursday said North Korea fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” towards the eastern sea. In other news, Republicans have won enough seats to control the US House of Representatives, gaining the power to investigate President Joe Biden, curb spending and shape the agenda. Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Wednesday (Nove 16) said that after finishing the organisation's structuring he intends to find a new leader to oversee Twitter. Finally, Amazon has confirmed that it would be laying off people in a bid to "consolidate some teams and programs."

North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, says South

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Kim Seung-kyum said the launch was made Thursday but gave no further details

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," General Kim Seung-kyum said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan, reports AFP

US midterm results: Republicans take control of House, set the stage for divided government

It's not the red wave Republicans had envisioned, but it will allow the party to block his agenda. While the House went to the Republicans, the Senate came under the control of the Democrats with 50 seats, setting the stage for a divided government in Washington.

Elon Musk to find a new leader to run Twitter, gives employees deadline to resign

In his latest shocking treatment of the social media firm, Elon Musk gave Twitter employees until 5 pm Eastern time on Thursday to decide if they wanted to work for him, and he invited those who did not share his vision to leave their employment.

Amazon begins mass lay off as it eyes 10,000 job cuts: Report

Though it is unconfirmed how many employees would exit the firm, the Wall Street Journal quoting a source said that the layoffs could amount to 10,000 jobs total – including in Amazon’s retail, devices and human resources divisions.

