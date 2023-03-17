Morning news brief: N. Zealand bans Tiktok, France pension protests escalate, and more

Police clashed with protesters in Paris after the French government took the decision to force pension reforms without voting in parliament. In other news, As the world focuses its attention on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow, as per reports, has nefarious plans to destabilise another neighbour: Moldova. Finally, New Zealand bans TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network over cybersecurity concerns.

People gathered on Place de la Concorde to protest against the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. As protests escalated, tear gas was fired by the police as they tried to disperse the crowd. Protesters were seen throwing cobblestones.

This revelation has been made by the uncovering of secret plans that goes into detail about how Moldova could be destabilised. The clandestine document as per CNN was "obtained and first disclosed by a consortium of media, including VSquare and Frontstory, RISE Moldova, Expressen in Sweden, the Dossier Centre for Investigative Journalism and other outlets."

In an Email to Reuters, Parliamentary Service Chief Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said that the decision was taken after advice from cybersecurity experts and discussion within the government and other countries.

The largest banks in the United States on Thursday moved to rescue the First Republic, easing growing fears that the regional lender may be next to fall after some recent collapses which include Silicon Valley Bank.