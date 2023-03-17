After UK, New Zealand bans TikTok on govt devices linked to parliament over 'security concerns'

New Zealand becomes the latest nation to ban the video-sharing Chinese app TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network over cybersecurity concerns. The app will be banned on all devices with access to the network by the end of March.

In an Email to Reuters, Parliamentary Service Chief Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said that the decision was taken after advice from cybersecurity experts and discussion within the government and other countries.

He said, "based on this information the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment."

Montero added that 'special arrangements' will be made for those who require the app to do their jobs.

On Wednesday, Britain banned the Chinese social media app on government devices with "immediate effect." A government official said, "We're moving to a system where government devices will only be able to access third-party apps that are on a pre-approved list. We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect."

This comes as concerns have mounted globally about the potential that the Chinese government could access the user's personal data including tracking their location.

The security concerns were underscored this week after US President Joe Biden's administration demanded that TikTok's owner divest their stakes or the app could face a ban in The United States.

Responding to such claims the app denied all spying allegations and said it believes the bans are based on "fundamental misconceptions driven wider by geopolitics" It added that it spent around $2.5 billion on data security efforts.

