Clandestine document reveals Russia's secret plans to destabilise neighbour Moldova over a 10 year period

As the world focuses its attention on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow, as per reports, has nefarious plans to destabilise another neighbour: Moldova. This revelation has been made by the uncovering of secret plans that goes into detail about how Moldova could be destabilised. The clandestine document as per CNN was "obtained and first disclosed by a consortium of media, including VSquare and Frontstory, RISE Moldova, Expressen in Sweden, the Dossier Centre for Investigative Journalism and other outlets." The document which, as per the report, was written in 2021 by the Russian security service FSB, lays out a detailed plan to go about the destabilisation.

Moscow will reportedly employ strategies like supporting pro-Russian groups, making use of the nation's orthodox church and threatening to cut off supplies of natural gas after making Moldova dependent on Russian supplies to trigger sabotage Moldova.

Titled "Strategic objectives of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova," the FSB secret plans set out a 10-year strategy to bring the former Soviet republic nation to its knees.

Five pages long and divided into short, medium and long-term aims, the secret document goes into detail about how to bring Moldova into the Russian sphere of influence.

Immediate goals include, "support for Moldovan political forces advocating constructive relations with the Russian Federation," and "neutralisation of the initiatives of the Republic of Moldova aimed at eliminating the Russian military presence in Transnistria."

Medium-term goals talk of opposing "the expansionist policy of Romania in the Republic of Moldova" and the "cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and NATO."

Long-term goals include the "creation of stable pro-Russian groups of influence in the Moldovan political and economic elites" and forming of negative attitudes towards NATO.

Reportedly, Kremlin has denied any knowledge of the secret plans to destabilise Moldova. As per CNN, when asked about the FSB document, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that they "know nothing of the existence of such a plan," and remarked that it may be "another fake."

"I do not rule out that this is another fake. Russia has always been and remains open to building good-neighbourly, mutually beneficial relations, including with Moldova," he said, labelling Moldovan leadership's concerns as "completely unjustified and unfounded prejudices against Moscow."

"We are very sorry that the current leadership of Moldova is experiencing completely unjustified and unfounded prejudices against Moscow."

(With inputs from agencies)

