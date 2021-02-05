Morning news brief: Myanmar coup latest, US out of Yemen war, and more

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called for release of all detainees in Myanmar. However, it has stopped short of calling it a coup. US President Joe Biden has pulled US out of the war in Yemen calling it a 'Humanitarian catastrophe'. Read this and more in WION's Morning News Brief

UNSC stops short of condemning coup in Myanmar as military arrests another Suu Kyi aide





China had earlier called for all parties in Myanmar to "resolve their differences" even as the US and European nations condemned the coup.

'Humanitarian catastrophe': Biden pulls US out of Yemen war, stops Saudi support





Biden also appointed US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking in a bid to ensure a ceasefire and revive peace talks between the government and Huthi rebels.

Turkey continues to detain student protesters despite US condemnation





The students are protesting against the government's decision to appoint Erdogan supporter Melih Bulu to head Turkey's prestigious Bogazici University last month



Gravitas: This statue has sparked outrage in Pakistan