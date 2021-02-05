'Humanitarian catastrophe': Biden pulls US out of Yemen war, stops Saudi support

In a major reset of American foreign policy, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States will end all support including arms sales for ally Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.

Biden said the war in Yemen as "has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe" as Saudi Arabia later reaffirmed support for a "comprehensive political solution" in Yemen.

"We are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales," President Biden said adding, "at the same time, Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks and other attacks from Iranian supplied forces in multiple countries. We're going to help Saudi Arabia to defend its territory and its people."

Biden also appointed US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking in a bid to ensure a ceasefire and revive peace talks between the government and Huthi rebels.

"America is back. Diplomacy is back," Biden asserted. Biden said the United States will work "to ensure that humanitarian aid is reaching the Yemeni people who are suffering unendurable devastation while stating that "this war has to end".

"The kingdom has affirmed its firm position in support of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and welcomes the US emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis," Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

In a Twitter message, Prince Khalid bin Salman said: "We welcome President Biden's stated commitment to work with friends and allies to resolve conflicts, and deal with attacks from Iran & its proxies in the region, "we look forward to continuing working with our American partners to alleviate the humanitarian situation and find a solution to the Yemen crisis."