Morning news brief: More on Covid vaccine, Alibaba's clarification, and more

US FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna coronavirus vaccine

A panel of outside advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime

Researchers from the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca said that Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster

Alibaba clarifies won't allow its tech to target, identify ethnic groups

Alibaba Group has said it would not allow its technology to be used for targetting and identifying specific ethnic groups, following a report that its facial recognition technology can pick out Uighur minorities

Over 300 Nigerian schoolboys released after mass kidnapping

More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram

To counter China, US Navy to be 'more assertive'

US military warned on Thursday that US warships will be "more assertive" against international law violations particularly by China

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer

Huawei to build network equipment factory in France

China's Huawei is planning to press ahead with a roll-out despite French curbs on firms using its 5G gear

Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week

US FDA authorises first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test

The U.S. Food and Drug administration on Tuesday authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test, which can be used at home