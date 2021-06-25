Morning News Brief: Lockdown in Sydney as cases surge, new form of ancient human unearthed in Israel, and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From deaths outnumbering births in Britain to John McAfee's wife's warning. From a new discovery in Israel to another lockdown in Sydney.

We have it all. Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Deaths outnumber births in Britain for the first time since 1976

Official data reveal that 683,180 babies were born in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in 2020, the equivalent of one every 46.2 seconds. There were, however, 689,708 deaths.

Canada finds ‘no evidence’ Iran's downing of airliner was premeditated

Canada said on Thursday it had found no evidence that Iran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year had been premeditated, and condemned what it called the incompetence and recklessness of those responsible.

John McAfee’s wife warned 'US authorities want him dead’ in an old Twitter post

"US officials are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within government agencies," said John McAfee's wife Janice McAfee in a Father's Day note for John on June 20.

Nesher Ramla Homo: New form of ancient human unearthed in Israel

Researchers in Israel have discovered a previously unknown type of ancient human who coexisted with our species around 100,000 years ago.

Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by Covid surge

Residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney were ordered to remain at home for a week on Friday to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Watch | 'To ensure no safe haven for terrorists': White House on Biden-Ghani meeting