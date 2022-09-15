Morning news brief: Leaders begin arriving in Uzbekistan, Taliban denies Pakistan's claim, & more

A Facebook post from Serhii Nykyforov, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was involved in a car accident, did not sustain any "severe injuries." In other news, the Chinese city of Chengdu will lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts on Thursday (September 15). In other news, the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 15-16. Finally, the Taliban has strongly refuted Pakistan's claim that terrorist Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan and asserted that he is actually in Pakistan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'not seriously hurt' after car accident

In a statement posted on Facebook at 1:22 am (local time), Nykyforov said, "In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance."

China: Chengdu to exit full COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday

Chengdu is the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, was locked down on September 1 after COVID-19 cases were detected, becoming the largest Chinese metropolis hit with curbs since Shanghai's lockdown in April and May.

SCO Summit 2022 LIVE | Leaders begin arriving in Uzbekistan

The SCO, which is currently the largest regional bloc in the world, has eight full-time members - India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Taliban deny Pakistani claim, say terrorist Masood Azhar may be in Pakistan

Pakistani media had previously reported that Pakistan's foreign ministry had written a letter to Taliban government asking it to arrest Azhar who it claimed was in Afghanistan.

Watch | Sweden Parliamentary Election: PM Magdalena Andersson resigns as right-wing parties win vote