Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'not seriously hurt' after car accident

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not receive "serious injuries" after his car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday (Wednesday 15).

Nykyforov said that Zelensky's car collided with a private vehicle, but he did not reveal when the accident actually happened.

He mentioned that medics accompanying Zelensky attended to the driver of the private car. The driver was given emergency aid and the medics put him in an ambulance.

ALSO READ | Ukraine President Zelensky promises 'victory' on visit to recaptured Kharkiv region

In a statement posted on Facebook at 1:22 am (local time), Nykyforov said, "In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance."

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident," he added.

WATCH | Kremlin: SCO Summit will showcase an alternative to the western world

ALSO READ | Beirut: Woman armed with toy gun, demands trapped savings for ill sister

Zelensky's surprise visit to Izium

On Wednesday, Zelensky made a surprise visit to Izyum in the Kharkiv region. During his visit to the strategic city, the Ukrainian president promised 'victory' in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The visit came at a crucial moment of the war, as Ukraine is expelling Russian forces from swathes of the east and seriously challenging the Kremlin's ambition to capture the entire Donbas region.

Zelensky said in a statement on social media: "Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction -- forward and towards victory."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.