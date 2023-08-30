Morning news brief: Kyiv attacked, Australia's Aboriginal referendum, more news
Check out what's making news this morning in out morning news brief
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by missiles early on Wednesday (August 30). There have been reports of several explosions in the city. The air defences were activated. In other news, Australian PM Anthony Albanese has declared the date of historic Aboriginal referendum. If passed, the minority will be recognised by Australian constitution for the first time. Read this and more in our morning news brief
Kyiv hit by missile attack, 2 killed from falling debris
Meanwhile, a drone attack at an airport located in Peskov in northwestern Russia has damaged four transport planes.
Australia declares date of historic Indigenous rights referendum
If the referendum is passed, Indigenous Australians, the ancestors of whom have lived on the continent for at least 60,000 years will be recognised in Australia's constitution for the first time.
Analysts are anticipating a new line of iPhones and smartwatches to be launched at tech giant Apple's fall event on September 12, media reports said on Tuesday.
