Australia declares date of historic Indigenous rights referendum

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (August 30) that the country will hold the historic indigenous rights referendum on October 14. The referendum is set to lead to a defining moment in Australia's relationship with its Aboriginal minority.

"On that day, every Australian will have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring our country together, and you change it for the better," Albanese said as he locked in the date for the binding vote.

"I ask all Australians to vote yes."

If the referendum is passed, Indigenous Australians, the ancestors of whom have lived on the continent for at least 60,000 years will be recognised in the country's constitution for the first time.

In addition to this, the Aboriginal population would also get constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on laws that impact their communities, the so-called "Voice to Parliament".

However, the 'yes' campaign is trailing in the polls. If the referendum fails, it is feared that the development would damage inter-race relations and also tarnish Australia's reputation in the world in addition to squandering of once-in-a-generation opportunity to reduce pervasive inequality.

Australia has no treaty with its indigenous population. The demographic makes up about 3.2 per cent of nearly 26 million population of the country. On most social-economic measures, meAboriginalhe aboriginal population track below national averages.

Aboriginal people find no mention in the constitution in spite of their presence on the continent that vastly predates colonial-time migration from Europe.

Australian government has put its significant weight behind the referendum's success. The referendum also finds support from major corporations and welfare groups.

Divisive public debate

Reuters reported that opinion polls showed decrease in support for the referendum in recent months.

Those who support the proposal, say that voting yes will help the country mend tied with the Aboriginal population and further unite the nation.

Some of the opponents are arguing however, that the move will lead to division in Australia along racial lines and hand excessive power to the Indigenous community.

Any constitutional reform needs a national referendum in Australia. The change in the constitution is thus difficult in Australia. In order to pass, the referendum needs more than 50 per cent of votes across the country. In addition, it needs to have support from majority of voters in at least four of six states in Australia.

Previously, there have been 44 proposals for constitutional change and 19 referendums. Only eight of these have passed.

(With inputs from agencies)

