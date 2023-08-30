Kyiv hit by missile attack, 2 killed from falling debris

Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, came under a missile attack on early Wednesday (August 30). Authorities confirmed the occurrence of the attack, with reports of several explosions in the city center around 5am local time. The Kyiv Region Military Administration conveyed that air defense forces were promptly activated in response to the missile attack.

As per Ukrainian authorities, two people have been killed by falling debris following the missile strike on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, a drone attack at an airport located in Pskov in northwestern Russia has damaged four transport planes, Reuters reported quoting the city governor. The damaged aircraft are identified as Ilyushin 76 aircraft. The impact of the drone attack caused two of the transport planes to catch fire. The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, provided details regarding the incident via Telegram.

Military response to attack

The military was actively countering the drone attack at Pskov's airport. "The Ministry of Defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport," Vedernikov wrote in a post on the messaging app. Videos shared by Russian media outlets and on social media platforms depicted a significant fire at the scene, accompanied by an audible explosion.

As per reports, there have been no reported casualties.

Also Read | England to become first country to offer seven-minute cancer treatment jab

Pskov, where the incident occurred, is situated more than 600 kilometers (372 miles) away from Ukraine and is in close proximity to the Estonian border. Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

Previous drone attacks

Prior to this attack, Pskov previously came under drone attacks in late May. Russian officials also reported drone attacks in other regions, including Belgorod and central Moscow. Notably, a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the destruction of a significant Russian long-range bomber near St. Petersburg.

Also Read | Guatemala president-elect's party appeals for annulment of its suspension

Throughout the ongoing conflict, both Russia and Ukraine have reported frequent incursions by drones. Notably, instances of drone strikes on Russian territory have been on the rise.

Watch | Russia: Private funeral held for late Wagner Chief Prigozhin

This recent drone attack near Moscow follows a missile strike by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, causing casualties and injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to respond decisively to what he labeled a "terrorist attack" by Russia, asserting that there would be a tangible response.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos