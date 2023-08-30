Guatemala president-elect's party appeals for annulment of its suspension

Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo Arevalo's political party on Tuesday (August 29) asked the election court of the country to overturn its decision to suspend the registration of the party.



One day before, the Semilla (Seed) Movement was suspended by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on the basis of a prosecutor's request, a move which was described as political persecution by Arevalo and criticised by the European Union and Washington.



Speaking to the reporters, party lawyer Juan Gerardo Guerrero said that a motion to the tribunal is being filed by Smilla to see annulment of the decision, which he claimed was based on an "illegal" resolution.

Former diplomat and 64-year-old sociologist Arevalo gained a surprise runaway victory in the presidential runoff of Guatemala which took place on August 20. Arevalo had campaigned against the corruption of the government, and his message had resonated with voters seeking a new face in power.



Before the vote, attempts were made by the prosecutors to suspend Semilla and carry out raids against party offices. After the first round of voting was completed on June 25, Guatemalan judge Fredy Orellana asked the electoral tribunal to suspend Semilla on the basis of an investigation that was pending into alleged anomalies in the party's registration. The judge gave the order after receiving a similar request from prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche.



Curruchiche and Orellana are both on the list of "corrupt actors" in the United States. The court, at that time, had stated that the party could not be suspended amid an election campaign. The party's suspension is now confirmed after the voting.

World leaders express concern

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington "remains concerned with continued actions by those who seek to undermine Guatemala's democracy."



"Such anti-democratic behaviour, including efforts by the public ministry and other actors to suspend the president-elect's political party and intimidate election authorities, undercuts the clear will of the Guatemalan people," he stated in a statement.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc was "deeply concerned over persistent attempts to undermine the election results through selective and arbitrary legal and procedural actions," most recently Semilla's suspension.



The Organisation of American States stated that the move "violates not only all guarantees of due process but also international standards that guarantee the protection of elected officials and voters, in terms of respect for human rights."



The move against Semilla also ignited many protests in Guatemala against Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who is also known as a "corrupt" official by Washington.

