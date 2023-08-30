Apple to unveil new iPhone, smartwatch on September 12: Report
Story highlights
Analysts are anticipating a new line of iPhones and smartwatches to be launched at tech giant Apple's fall event on September 12, media reports said on Tuesday.
Analysts are anticipating a new line of iPhones and smartwatches to be launched at tech giant Apple's fall event on September 12, media reports said on Tuesday.
Analysts are anticipating a new line of iPhones and smartwatches to be launched at tech giant Apple's fall event on September 12, media reports said on Tuesday.
The company has sent out invitations to the event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event will be livestreamed at 1 pm local time (1700 GMT).
According to Wall Street experts, Apple will attempt to offer customers a variety of new features for iPhone, its flagship handset.
trending now
The new product launch comes amid a decline in smartphone demand internationally. In the April to June quarter, Apple reported a 2.4 per cent reduction in iPhone sales, an unusual decline for the product that has long driven the company’s expansion.
According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the most expensive model of the new iPhone will contain a periscope camera that could potentially increase camera zoom capacity by five times or more.
According to a report published by Bloomberg, the anticipated watch range may use a new CPU based on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip technology, which was previously used in existing iPhone models to improve performance.
(With inputs from Reuters)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE