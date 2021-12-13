Morning news brief: Kentucky tornadoes, Miss Universe 2021, Omicron variant, and more

Following a positive test result on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently undergoing treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms.With at least 80 verified deaths, Governor Andy Beshear stated this was the most deadly tornado event in the state's history. Launched on Universal Health Coverage Day, the report further highlights how the pandemic has also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. Defence minister accuses Beijing of ‘bullying’ over criticisms of Australia’s pact with the US and UK.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021





The young 21-year-old wowed judges as she brought home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

Australia's defence minister says China’s response to AUKUS deal was ‘irrational'





Defence minister accuses Beijing of ‘bullying’ over criticisms of Australia’s pact with the US and UK.

Omicron: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former deputy president F W de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

Kentucky tornadoes likely kill more than 100, says Governor Andy Beshear





The death toll from the devastating storms that wreaked havoc on Kentucky towns is expected to top 100, according to the governor, as hope of finding survivors fades.

Inflated health care costs have forced over half billion people into poverty amid pandemic



Launched on Universal Health Coverage Day, the report further highlights how the pandemic has also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s.



