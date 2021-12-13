Kentucky tornadoes likely kill more than 100, says Governor Andy Beshear

The death toll from record tornadoes that ripped over hundreds of miles of Kentucky this weekend was expected to top 100, with many still missing and contradictory reports on the number of survivors as rescuers scrambled to examine wreckage.

With at least 80 verified deaths, Governor Andy Beshear stated this was the most deadly tornado event in the state's history.

"I know we’ve lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed 100. This is the deadliest tornado event we have ever had... I’ve got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean, gone, "Beshear said on Sunday.

Twisters destroyed a candle factory and fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighbouring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, according to weather forecasters.



Watch | Over 100 feared dead as multiple tornadoes rip through 6 US states

The previous record for the longest tornado in the United States was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in March 1925, which killed 695 people.

Outside of the spring and summer months, huge events like this are relatively rare.

Rescuers examined the wreckage for survivors in Kentucky, while crews gave water and generators to residents.

More than 300 National Guard members were going door to door clearing debris.

