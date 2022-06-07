Morning news brief: Johnson wins confidence vote, Trudeau slams China, and more

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson averted a major scare as he won a confidence vote to retain his position as prime minister of the country. After a recent encounter in international airspace over Asia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced Beijing's "irresponsible and provocative" actions.

A 'decisive' win, says UK PM Johnson after winning confidence vote

After the win, Boris Johnson termed it a 'convincing' and 'decisive' victory. Johnson needed 180 votes to win. He got 211.

After encounter in international airspace over Asia, Trudeau lambasts China's 'provocative' actions

Accusing the Chinese air force of unprofessional and risky behavior, Trudeau said that Canadian aircraft deployed in Japan had to avoid colliding with Bejing's jets.

South Africa arrests Gupta brothers for corruption during Zuma regime

The South African government has announced that Rajesh and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watch | Gotabaya says can't go as a failed president amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Watch | Citizens demand to free 4 Afghan music artists arrested in Pakistan