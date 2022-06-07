South Africa arrests Indian origin Gupta brothers for corruption during Zuma regime

The South African government announced on Monday that Rajesh and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of profiting financially and influencing top appointments through their ties with Zuma. They deny any misconduct on their part.

In 1993, the family relocated from India to South Africa. They are also accused of money laundering in India, where tax inspectors raided their houses in numerous locations in 2018, including their company's headquarters in Delhi.

The Indian-born brothers' association with Jacob Zuma, who was president of South Africa from 2009 until he was forced to resign amid a storm of corruption charges nine years later, is at the centre of many of the most serious corruption allegations levelled against them.

The Gupta family is accused of abusing its strong ties to President Jacob Zuma to wield significant political power at all levels of the South African government, including securing business contracts, influencing high-profile government appointments, and misappropriating state funds.

Zuma and the Guptas maintain that they are innocent of any wrongdoing.

South Africa concluded an extradition deal with the UAE in 2021 after the brothers departed the country.

