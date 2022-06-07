A 'decisive' win, says UK PM Johnson after winning confidence vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (June 6) averted a major scare as he won confidence vote to retain his position as prime minister of the country. The confidence vote was triggered by his own colleagues in Conservative Party.

After the win, Boris Johnson termed it a 'convincing' and 'decisive' victory. Johnson needed 180 votes to win. He got 211.

148 MPs voted against Johnson.

After the vote, Johnson said that the result would enable the nation to move on from questions about his leadership.

"I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people," he told reporters.

"We can focus on what we're doing to help people with the cost of living, what we're doing to clear the COVID backlogs, what we're doing to make streets and communities safer by putting more police out," he said.

"It gives us the opportunity to continue to unite, to level up, and to strengthen our economy."

The confidence vote was triggered by the 'partygate' scandal. Johnson had faced quite a heat over alcohol-fuelled parties that had taken place at his Downing Street residence just when most of the nation was in strict Covid lockdown.

Johnson's win did not elicit favourable reaction from all corners of British politics.

Kier Starmer, the leader of Labour Party said that Conservative party was just 'propping up' Boris Johnson.

The choice is clearer than ever before: Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing.Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics. Labour will get Britain back on track," he tweeted.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of Scottish National Party (SNP) said that confidence vote result 'worst of all worlds' for the Conservative Party.

"That result is surely the worst of all worlds for the Tories... for Scotland, it just underlines the democratic deficit - only 2 of (Scotland's) 59 MPs have confidence in the PM," she tweeted.

The victory in the no-confidence vote cements Boris Johnson's political position as he has now become immune from challenges to his leadership of the Conservative Party for next one year.

