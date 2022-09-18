Morning news brief: Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin, Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia, and more 

In a recent television interview, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use any tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine. In other news, thousands of people in Japan are in regional shelters as the country prepares to tackle the deadly and powerful typhoon Nanmadol. Finally, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia on Saturday, days after deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out.

Click on the headlines to read more:

'Don't. Don't. Don't,' Biden warns Putin to not use nuclear or chemical weapons against Ukraine

Reportedly, Biden was quizzed if Putin, aggrieved by the losses sustained on the battlefield against the Ukrainians in the last couple of weeks would think of unleashing chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.

"Don't. Don't. Don't. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," said Biden in the interview.

Trains, flights halted as Japan prepares for typhoon Nanmadol, thousands in shelter

The southern Kyushu town of Kagoshima has received a special warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a situation sent once every few years. The weather agency stated high winds, storm surges, and torrential rain might pose a great danger to the area. It further warned locals to take maximum care.+

Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia days after deadly clashes with Azerbaijan erupted

Taking to Twitter, Pelosi informed about her visit and stated it was a symbol of Washington's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Armenia.

"Today, I am leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region." she tweeted.

