Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia days after deadly clashes with Azerbaijan erupted

Days after deadly clashes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan that killed over 215 people, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia on Saturday for a three-day official visit. In the process, she became the highest ranking US official to visit the Western Asian country since it gained independence in 1991.

Taking to Twitter, Pelosi informed about her visit and stated it was a symbol of Washington's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Armenia.

"Today, I am leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region." she tweeted.

Pelosi asserted that it was President Biden that formally acknowledged the Armenian genocide and that she, alongside her congressional delegation, was proud to travel to Yerevan.

Adding that we shouldn't forget the Armenian genocide, Pelosi said, “It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine.”

Reportedly, Pelosi was received by the head of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan at the International Airport outside of Yerevan.

Simonyan remained optimistic that Pelosi's visit will play a big role in ensuring Yerevan's security.

Pelosi's visit comes at an incredibly delicate time. For the first time since Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war in 2020, they have come close to engaging in another war.

As reported extensively by WION, the clashes broke out earlier this week on Tuesday over hostilities related to the decades-old Nagorno-Karabakh territory dispute. After over 215 were killed in the clash, Russia stepped in and reportedly brokered ceasefire between the two nations.

"We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021." a Russian foreign ministry statement said.

Notably, the unrest dates back to the collapse of the Soviet Union when the region declared independence from Azerbaijan with Armenia's backing. Azerbaijan has long claimed it will retake the territory, which is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani.

(With inputs from agencies)

