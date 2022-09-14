Russia claims ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia has claimed that a ceasefire has been brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting erupted on the border between the two countries this week.

"We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021," a Russian foreign ministry statement said.

"We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. An appeal was received from the Armenian leadership to assist in resolving the situation ... We expect that the agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a ceasefire from 9.00 am Moscow time on September 13 will be carried out in full," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone. Local media reports suggest that the ceasefire has already been broken.

According to Russian news agencies, the clashes broke out on Tuesday over hostilities related to the decades-old Nagorno-Karabakh territory dispute. It is a landlocked area between Eastern Europe and Western Asia that is populated and was controlled by ethnic Armenians but located in Azerbaijani territory. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that 49 service personnel died during the attack while the Azerbaijan side was yet to release a figure.

"At 00:05 am (2005 GMT) on Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk," Armenia's defence ministry said in a statement released.

"Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones...striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the statement further read.

The unrest dates back to the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the region declared independence from Azerbaijan with Armenia's backing. Azerbaijan has long claimed it will retake the territory, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani.

(With inputs from agencies)