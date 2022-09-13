Armenia and Azerbaijan engage in another deadly clash

A month after deadly clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the two countries have broken ceasefire again and engaged in another round of armed hostilities.

According to Russian news agencies, the clashes broke out on Tuesday over hostilities related to the decades-old Nagorno-Karabakh territory dispute. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that 49 service personnel died during the attack while the Azerbaijan side was yet to release a figure.

"At 00:05 am (2005 GMT) on Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk," Armenia's defence ministry said in a statement released.

"Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones...striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the statement further read.

WION Fineprint: Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh?

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's defence ministry returned the favour by stating that it was the Armenian army that fired the arms and ammunition.

"Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army." said the ministry.

In the skirmish last month, two Armenian servicemen lost their lives while 14 others were wounded.

As reported extensively by WION, after the conflict between the two nations reached a crescendo in 2020, they fought a 44-day war where Baku came on top, primarily due to its use of drones and modern military machinery.

Reportedly, Azeri troops regained swathes of the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that year which has been controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians even though the mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan.

Russia brokered a ceasefire between the two countries following which they agreed to work on a peace plan but periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border.

However, since 2021, the clashes have erupted on multiple occasions with both sides trading blows and later blaming each other for starting the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: