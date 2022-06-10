Morning news brief: Jan 6 probe body's startling revelations, Britney's ex-husband crashes her wedding & more

The head of the US Congressional Committee investigating deadly Capitol riots said that the attack was 'culmination of an attempted coup'. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee was speaking during public hearing that was widely broadcast Live across America during primetime on June 9.

US Capitol attack was an 'attempted coup', says investigating committee

The attack on US Capitol on January 6, 2021 was perpetrated by supporters of former US president Donald Trump after his sustained campaign that claimed that his defeat in US elections 2020 was a 'fraud'.

West won’t be able to cut off from Russian oil and gas for years: Vladimir Putin

Despite the West announcing sanctions and trying to divert their oil imports from Moscow, Vladimir Putin asserted that they won’t be able to completely cut off from the Russian oil and gas for several years. The Russian president made these remarks on Thursday after attending an exhibition in Moscow.

Sri Lanka: UN appeals for USD 47 million for life-saving aid to 1.7 million people

The UN team in Sri Lanka and non-governmental organisations have launched a joint Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan, which calls for USD 47.2 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people most affected by the economic crisis.

Britney Spears' ex husband Jason Alexander crashes her wedding with Sam Asghari, gets arrested

Britney Spears' life continues to be dramatic. The singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander interrupted her big day on Thursday as he tried to crash at her wedding with longtime beau and fitness instructor Sam Asghari. Jason reportedly landed up at Britney's California residence hours before she was to tie the knot.

Watch | Jan 6 Capitol riot hearing: Unseen videos of the attack televised