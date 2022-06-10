Sri Lanka: UN appeals for USD 47 million for life-saving aid to 1.7 million people

The UN team in Sri Lanka and non-governmental organisations have launched a joint Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) Plan, which calls for USD 47.2 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people most affected by the economic crisis.

On Thursday, the HNP strategy was unveiled. This immediately responds to the Sri Lankan government's appeal for UN-backed multi-sector international assistance to address the most pressing needs emerging from the recent crisis, with an emphasis on health care and necessary medications, food and agriculture.

According to the UN mission in the nation, almost 5.7 million women, children, and men in Sri Lanka require immediate life-saving assistance, according to development and humanitarian partners.

The 1.7 million people targeted under the HNP are among those whose livelihoods, food security, and access to health services are most at risk and need immediate support.

"Sri Lanka's once-strong healthcare system is now in jeopardy, livelihoods are suffering, and the most vulnerable are facing the greatest impact. Now is the time for the international community to show solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. The UN and humanitarian partners are calling on donors, the private sector, and individuals to urgently support this plan to provide life-saving assistance to the women, men, and children most affected by the crisis and thus prevent a deterioration of humanitarian needs in the country," she added.

Sri Lanka, formerly a middle-income country, is in the midst of its greatest economic crisis since independence. Food inflation was 57.4% in May, and there are still severe shortages of vital foods, as well as fuel for cooking, transportation, and industry, as well as daily power outages.

Due to a scarcity of essential inputs to manufacturing, an 80% depreciation of the currency (since March 2022), a lack of foreign reserves, and the country's failure to pay its international debt obligations, the economy is expected to collapse sharply.

Food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services have all been impacted by the economic crisis. Food output was 40 to 50 percent lower last harvest season than the previous year, and the current agricultural season is in jeopardy due to seed, fertiliser, fuel, and finance constraints.

Currently, about 5 million individuals (or 22% of the population) are in need of food aid. According to recent research, 86% of households utilise at least one coping method, such as lowering food consumption or skipping meals. Almost 200 important drugs are currently out of supply, with another 163 urgent shortages expected in the next two to three months.

Furthermore, over 2,700 critical surgical and over 250 routine laboratory items are out of stock. Many hospitals have been forced to postpone routine and non-urgent surgeries and treatments due to power outages and a lack of fuel to run generators.



