Britney Spears' ex husband Jason Alexander crashes her wedding with Sam Asghari, gets arrested

Britney Spears' life continues to be dramatic. The singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander interrupted her big day on Thursday as he tried to crash at her wedding with longtime beau and fitness instructor Sam Asghari. Jason reportedly landed up at Britney's California residence hours before she was to tie the knot.



Jason live-streamed his break-in on Instagram, making it to the second floor of Britney's home and even ventured inside the wedding tent. In the live stream, he was seen speaking to the security and telling them that Britney had invited him to the wedding. After some resistance, Jason threatened to crash her big day. A violent struggle occurred and then his phone froze and went off. “She’s my first wife, my only wife,” Jason could be heard telling the security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding."



The man was eventually arrested by the police who are reportedly still at the wedding venue. After dating for 6 years, Britney is set to marry Sam Asghari at her home in California on Thursday.



The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Two months later, the 'Stronger' singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, she said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.



Britney announced in April that she and Sam were expecting a baby. A month later, the singer said she had suffered a miscarriage.



Iranian-born Sam, 28, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday."

Britney, 40, has been married twice before. She wed childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but that marriage was annulled a few days later.



That same year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

