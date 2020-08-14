Morning news brief: Israel-UAE deal, US says no to Russia's COVID vaccine and more

Russia offers to help US with COVID-19 vaccine. America says 'no'

Russian official told CNN that there is a general sense of mistrust of Russia on the American side. The US officials, on the other hand, say the Russian vaccine is considered so half-baked in the United States that it hadn't even piqued their interest in a serious way before the rollout.

US officials say coronavirus vaccine will be free for all citizens

The government will bear the expenses of the vaccine doses, but medical professionals who will give these to patients will be paid by insurers.

Amid troubled ties, US, China to resume talks on trade deal

The purchases by China according to the deal have been lagging and US President Donald Trump has sharpened his attack towards China at a time when the US is less than 100 days away from the presidential elections.

Russia's first Covid-19 vaccine not in advanced test stages: WHO

WHO and partners have included nine experimental COVID-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility.

Gravitas: Trump strikes a deal: Israel, UAE to normalise relations