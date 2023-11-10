Morning news brief: Israel targets hospitals in Gaza, first chikungunya vaccine, and more

Today marks day 34 of the Israel-Hamas war. You can track the latest happenings in the conflict with WION's live blog here. In a recent statement, Gaza's health ministry said that Israel is striking on or near at near three hospitals, including two children's hospitals in Gaza. Furthermore, in a statement Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We don't seek to conquer Gaza, we don't seek to occupy Gaza, and we don't seek to govern Gaza."

Finally, in the US, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the nation's first chikungunya vaccine against the disease that FDA said was "an emerging global health threat".

Israel has reportedly launched attacks targeting hospitals in Gaza. The nation has launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, said a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (November 9) that Israel is not looking to occupy and govern Gaza. However, he added that a 'credible force' was necessary to respond to militant threats emanating from Gaza.

Thousands protested in Spanish capital Madrid and some even clashed with police on Thursday (November 9) just as a deal with the Catalan separatists junts neared. The issue has divided opinion in the country.

The United States on Thursday (November 9) greenlit world's first chikungunya vaccine. Chikungunya is an ailment caused by a virus that is spread by infected mosquitoes. US Food and Drug Administration has called the disease "an emerging global health threat".