Amnesty deal with Catalan separatists makes thousands protest in Madrid

Thousands protested in Spanish capital Madrid and some even clashed with police on Thursday (November 9) just as a deal with the Catalan separatists junts neared. The issue has divided opinion in the country. Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appeared set to win one more term in office after his Socialt Party (PSOE) got backing from Catalan separatist party. The deal that was made for the alliance has been termed by the country's opposition as "a humiliation'.

Reuters reported that a law awarding amnesty to those who were prosecuted over Catalonia's secessionist attempt had a mention in the deal.

In order to control the rioting protesters, the police had to fire rubber bullets. They arrested fifteen people. The police tried to break the demonstration. Some participants threw trash bins and firecrackers at the police.

Some of the protesters held banners that read "Sanchez traitor"

Right-wing leader shot in head

AFP has reported quoting sources that Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a former leader of a right-wing party who later formed far-right vox party was shot in the head.

Vidal-Quadras "was shot in the head around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) on Nunez de Balboa Street in Madrid," AFP quoted the source as saying.

"He was conscious and taken to hospital."

The National Police homicide unit is reportedly leading the investigation into this.

In 1990s, Vidal-Quadras was a PP party leader in the Catalonia region. He later became Member of the European Parliament. He was among the founders of the far-right Vox party. He left the party shortly after it was formed.