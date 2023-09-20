Spain: Minor girls fall victim to deepfake porn, AI generated nudes shock the nation

In Spain, authorities are currently looking into a distressing case that has sent shockwaves across the nation. Several underage girls have become the victims of a fake nude images scandal.

These images which were created using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool have caused distress to the victims, who in some cases found themselves facing bullying and/or distressing comments from their classmates.

Deepfake porn

In the town of Almendralejo which is situated in the southwestern reaches of Spain, local law enforcement is dealing with 11 complaints from victims, all of whom are minors.

Speaking to AFP, a spokesperson from the local police said that those responsible for these abhorrent deeds employed a sinister method. They "manipulated photos of underage girls", superimposing their innocent faces onto the "bodies of other people" in other images.

Small price, huge ramifications

As per EuroNews, these deep fake nude images were created using an AI application called ClothOff. Using this app, users can 'take clothes off' of anyone they have a picture of. For just €10 (around 11 dollars) people can create 25 naked images.

ClothOff which boasts the capability of crafting eerily realistic photo montages, has the slogan "Undress anybody, undress girls for free," reports EuroNews.

As per reports from Spanish media outlets, an estimated 20 girls may have tragically become the victims of these deep fake porn images.

One concerned parent, Miriam Al Adib, a mother of a 14-year-old victim, underscored the gravity of the situation. Talking to the press, she said: "This is very serious."

Taking to Instagram, she recounted how her distraught daughter had showed her one such photo.

"When I came home, one of my daughters, who was really upset, told me: 'look what they did'. It turns out they took a photo of her, and they made it seem as if she was naked with the aid of artificial intelligence."

"Girls, don't be afraid to report such acts. Tell your mothers. Affected mothers, tell me, so that you can be in the group that we created," she added.

Another mother revealed that using these fake nude images, someone had attempted to extort her daughter. Allegedly, the creators of these images demanded monetary payment in exchange for their silence.

Furthermore, it has come to light that these manipulated images may have been disseminated on various platforms, including OnlyFans, an online subscription service notorious for adult content, and explicit websites.

(With inputs from agencies)+

