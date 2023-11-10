Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Confusion persists over 'humanitarian pause'

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has flown to Abu Dhabi and has met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders discussed situation surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Prior to Qatari emir's visit to Abu Dhabi, CIA officials along with chiefs of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad met Qatari prime minister in Doha in connection with a possible hostage release and pause in the war.