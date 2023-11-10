LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Confusion persists over 'humanitarian pause'

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:06 AM IST

Israel Hamas war live updates: Stay tuned as WION brings you live updates from the Israel-Hamas war. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: White House Spokesman John Kirby has been quoted by multiple Western media outlets as saying that there will be a four-hour pause in fighting daily. But the Israeli side, having been staunchly against any stoppage to fighting has denied any such agreement has taken place. Hamas-run health ministry has said that the death toll in Gaza Strip has crossed the 11,000 mark.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Reports in multiple media outlets have said that a daily four-hour 'humanitarian pause' in the fighting has been agreed upon. However, within hours of these reports. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuted the claims and said that no such agreement has been reached. The Israeli PM has been adamant in his position that there will be no ceasefire and has reiterated this a number of times. There is still a growing global clamour for a stoppage in fighting, which claiming lives of hundreds of civilians daily.

Stay tuned as WION brings you live updates from the Israel-Hamas war.

10 Nov 2023, 2:05 (IST)
Canada: Firing at two Jewish schools in Montreal

10 Nov 2023, 1:58 (IST)
Qatar emir meets UAE president to discuss situation in Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has flown to Abu Dhabi and has met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders discussed situation surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Prior to Qatari emir's visit to Abu Dhabi, CIA officials along with chiefs of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad met Qatari prime minister in Doha in connection with a possible hostage release and pause in the war.

10 Nov 2023, 0:58 (IST)
Any pause in fighting for purpose of aid would require coordination with UN

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said that any halt to fighting in the ongoing war for humanitarian purposes will require coordination with the UN for it to be "truly effective".

White House has already said that there will be four-hour pauses in the fighting on daily basis. But there is still confusion as Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has denied any such agreement has been reached.
 

10 Nov 2023, 0:50 (IST)
Canada: Firing at two Jewish schools, say police

Police in Montreal, Canada have said that shots were fired at two Jewish schools. The incident has taken place as global community worries about fallout of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Just this week, a firebomb was hurled at a synagogue in Montreal and clashes had erupted betwee groups of students supporting Israel and Palestine at Concordia University.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau has already said that Canadians are scared on their own streets and has appealed for a pause in the war.

10 Nov 2023, 0:37 (IST)
PM Netanyahu refutes US claim that Israel agreed to daily 4-hour 'humanitarian pause' in war with Hamas

The response from Israel came just minutes after the US claimed that they were informed about Israel’s decision to implement four-hour military ‘pauses’ in northern Gaza each day.

