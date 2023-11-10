Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Confusion persists over 'humanitarian pause'
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Reports in multiple media outlets have said that a daily four-hour 'humanitarian pause' in the fighting has been agreed upon. However, within hours of these reports. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuted the claims and said that no such agreement has been reached. The Israeli PM has been adamant in his position that there will be no ceasefire and has reiterated this a number of times. There is still a growing global clamour for a stoppage in fighting, which claiming lives of hundreds of civilians daily.
Stay tuned as WION brings you live updates from the Israel-Hamas war.
Click here to read the full story about shooting at Jewish schools in Canada
(Representative image)
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has flown to Abu Dhabi and has met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders discussed situation surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Prior to Qatari emir's visit to Abu Dhabi, CIA officials along with chiefs of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad met Qatari prime minister in Doha in connection with a possible hostage release and pause in the war.
United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said that any halt to fighting in the ongoing war for humanitarian purposes will require coordination with the UN for it to be "truly effective".
White House has already said that there will be four-hour pauses in the fighting on daily basis. But there is still confusion as Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has denied any such agreement has been reached.
Police in Montreal, Canada have said that shots were fired at two Jewish schools. The incident has taken place as global community worries about fallout of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Just this week, a firebomb was hurled at a synagogue in Montreal and clashes had erupted betwee groups of students supporting Israel and Palestine at Concordia University.
Canada PM Justin Trudeau has already said that Canadians are scared on their own streets and has appealed for a pause in the war.
Click here if you want to read WION report on Trudeau's previous remarks.
The response from Israel came just minutes after the US claimed that they were informed about Israel’s decision to implement four-hour military ‘pauses’ in northern Gaza each day.
Click here to read the full story