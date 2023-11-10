Canada: Firing at two Jewish schools in Montreal

As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war becomes a global concern, there has been firing at two Jewish schools in Montreal, Canada has already underlined the international ramifications of the conflict. According to the local police, bullet holes were found in the doors of the schools. These holes were discovered by the school staff when they arrived at the school on Thursday morning (November 9).

"I know emotions are high, and people are scared. But attacking each other is not who we are as Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"If anywhere in the world is going to start building the kinds of understandings that we're going to need to see peaceful resolution in the Middle East... it starts in a place like Canada," he said.

Earlier this week, pro-Israel and pro-Palestine students clashed with each other at Concordia University in Quebec. In a separate incident, firebombs were hurled at a synagogue in Montreal.

PM Trudeau on Wednesday underlined "terrifying" spike in antisemitism as well as Islamophobia in the country.

PM Trudeau on Wednesday underlined "terrifying" spike in antisemitism as well as Islamophobia in the country.

AFP reported citing Montreal police that no one was injured in Thursday's shooting at the two Jewish schools. There were no injuries in synagogue firebombing as well.

After the clash at Concordia University, however, three people were injured and one person was arrested. AFP quoted administrators of Concordia University who said that the university is witnessing "a concerning rise in acts of intimidation and intolerant behaviour" that has created an atmosphere of fear among students.

The administrators reportedly said in a statement that swastikas were found in one of the buildings in an incident separate from the clash.

Jewish organisations are condemning the incidents.

"These are difficult times for Jews around the world," said Yair Szlak, a representative of a local Jewish organisation CJA.

"There are those who are trying to import the war going on in Israel to the streets of Montreal."

Francois Legault, the Premier of Quebec Province where these incidents took place, has called for greater police presence. He also told reporters he was not ruling out a ban on protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas fighters crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and launched an attack that saw 1400 deaths, as per Israeli estimates. Hamas fighters also took more than 200 hostages. Israel has responded with an overwhelming military force that has seen thousands of civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the death toll has crossed the 11,000 mark.