Canadians scared 'in our own streets', says Trudeau demanding pause in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (November 8) appealed for a humanitarian pause in ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. He said the pause would be to secure the release of all hostages as well as for the delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

"I don't need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza," Trudeau told reporters.

"This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza."

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: IDF releases video of tunnel destruction: Gaza × Before this, Canada has batted for several halts in fighting so that humanitarian aid could reach civilians in Gaza but has stayed away from calling for a longer pause. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has killed thousands of people so far.

The Canadian prime minister mentioned "terrifying" spike in antisemitic incidents across the globe and even in Canada. He said Molotov cocktails have been thrown at synagogues. He also mentioned increase in Islamophobia.

"This is not who we are as Canadians. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period ... Canadians are scared in our own streets right now," he said.

"We must be there to understand the fear and pain that millions of Canadians are feeling."

Also Read | G7 nations fall short of calling for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages on

About the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine issue, Trudeau said some "heavy lifting" would be needed in order to create a Palestinian state that's viable and an Israel that is safe and secure.

The current war erupted after Hamas fighters crossed Gaza Strip border into Israel and killed at least 1400 people and took more than 200 hostages, as per Israeli estimates. Israel has responded with an overwhelming military action that has seen hundreds of air raids pounding the Palestinian enclave and also tanks and troops mounting ground assaults. According to Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip, more than 10,000 people have died in Israeli attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been very firm on his position that there will not be any ceasefire. He has rejected increasing global calls for ceasefire and has assertively maintained than all hostages need to be released before any discussion on ceasefire is initiated.

He reiterated his position on Wednesday.

"I'd like to put to rest all kinds of false rumours we're hearing from all kinds of directions, and reiterate one clear thing: there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said.