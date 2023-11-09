Netanyahu refuses to budge, rejects prospect of ceasefire yet again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained firm on his position that a ceasefire in Gaza is not possible. On Wednesday (November 8), he rejected such a prospect yet again. He fresh statement has come amid unconfirmed reports of ongoing negotiations for a temporary truce with Hamas.

AFP cited a source connected with Hamas to report that talks were going on to secure the release of about a dozen hostages currently in Hamas custody for a temporary truce.

"I'd like to put to rest all kinds of false rumours we're hearing from all kinds of directions, and reiterate one clear thing: there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Hamas has reportedly said that the discussion over a temporary pause in fighting was "to enable Egypt an extended (period of time) to deliver humanitarian aid" and for the release of 12 hostages.

"There's disagreement around the time period and around the north (of the Gaza Strip), which is witnessing extensive combat operations," AFP quoted the source as saying.

It is also being reported in the media that Qatar, along with the US, is mediating negotiations along with the US and trying for release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire.

Hamas crossed the border from the Gaza Strip and attacked Israel on October 7 and, according to Israeli authorities, killed at least 1400 people and took more than 200 hostages. Israel has responded with an overwhelming military response. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that the death toll in the Gaza Strip is more than 10,500 till now.

Qatar is in the middle of intense diplomatic efforts to mediate between the warring sides in order to secure the release of the hostages and de-escalate the current situation. The wealthy nation is home to the largest US base in the Middle East while it also has a political office of Hamas. Qatar is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Although it has kept up the mediation efforts, Qatar has on several occasions indicated its discomfort with Israel's overwhelming military action in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the country was "determined to continue its mediation", in spite of difficulties "caused by the actions of the Israeli occupation".