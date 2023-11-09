India condemns Khalistani threats to Air India, Canada launches investigation
Canada-based Khalistani extremist Pannun has urged people to refrain from traveling by Air India starting November 19, a development that is being seen as a concerning one
India has strongly condemned recent threats made about Air India flights by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the issue during a weekly press briefing.
"We strongly condemn such terrorist threats. We have been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements, that have been inciting violence and intimidation of our leadership, our diplomats," he said.
Canada-based Pannun urged people to refrain from traveling by Air India starting November 19, a development that is being seen as a concerning one. Both Pannun and SFJ are on India's list of designated terrorist entities. Spokesperson Bagchi emphasised India's commitment to press foreign governments to deny space to such elements.
Canada's minister of transport office, in response to WION's question, said that it is investigating into the matter. The statement highlighted the Canadian government's unwavering dedication to aviation safety, stating, "Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe."
Canada's foreign ministry is yet to respond to WION's question, with the interior ministry redirecting inquiries to the transport ministry, the nodal authority on the issue. It is important to note that Canada's worst terror attack was the 1985 Kanishka Air India bombing. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 329 individuals, including Canadian, British, and Indian citizens. The masterminds behind the terror attack were Inderjit Singh Reyat and Talwinder Singh Parmar, the latter being a Canadian Khalistani leader associated with the terror group Babbar Khalsa.