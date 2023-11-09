India condemns Khalistani threats to Air India, Canada launches investigation 

India has strongly condemned recent threats made about Air India flights by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the issue during a weekly press briefing.

"We strongly condemn such terrorist threats. We have been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements, that have been inciting violence and intimidation of our leadership, our diplomats," he said.

Gravitas: Pannun Air India threat: What's stopping Trudeau from arresting the Khalistani terrorist? × Canada-based Pannun urged people to refrain from traveling by Air India starting November 19, a development that is being seen as a concerning one. Both Pannun and SFJ are on India's list of designated terrorist entities. Spokesperson Bagchi emphasised India's commitment to press foreign governments to deny space to such elements.

Canada's minister of transport office, in response to WION's question, said that it is investigating into the matter. The statement highlighted the Canadian government's unwavering dedication to aviation safety, stating, "Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe."