Clashes break out as Gal Gadot organises Hamas attack film screening in LA

Gal Gadot organised a screening of unedited footage of the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7 on Thursday night. The screening however was marred as multiple fights broke outside the venue.



The 43-minute film, titled Bearing Witness featured "extremely graphic and violent" footage documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas. Some of the footage was reportedly shot by members of Hamas.



However, violence erupted just outside the screening venue. Viral videos shared on social media show two groups clashing outside the LA's Museum of Tolerance on Pico Boulevard.



According to reports, while Gal Gadot organised the screening, she did not attend the screening in person.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress, who is an Israeli faced backlash on social media for supporting genocide.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, some 200 people were in attendance at the screening amid a heavy security presence.