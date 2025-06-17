/Morning news brief: Israel-Iran war updates; Another Air India flight faces technical glitch, and more

US President Donald Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the Situation Room, according to US media reports.

In yet another incident involving an Air India flight, a plane en route from San Francisco to Mumbai was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Kolkata in the early hours of Tuesday (Jun 17).

New Zealand women’s cricket legend Sophie Devine will call time on her ODI career after the Women’s World Cup, she announced on Tuesday (June 17).

Trump heads to US Situation Room amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions | What is 'Sit Room' and what this means?

Another Air India flight faces technical glitch, passengers forced to deplane in Kolkata

US to strike Iran soon? Here's what Pentagon said on Trump's 'evacuate Tehran' comment amid Israel-Iran war

After US President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit abruptly on Monday (June 16) and posted "evacuate Tehran," chaos erupted as at the same time - Israel reportedly launched an airstrike on the Iranian capital. Trump's comment ignited fear that the US might be planning to strike Iran with Israel.

Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs after World Cup, says 'right time for me to start stepping away'

New Zealand women's cricket legend Sophie Devine will call time on her ODI career after the Women's World Cup, she announced on Tuesday (June 17). Devine, who has served New Zealand cricket for almost two decades will no longer play any part in the 50-over format after the Women's World Cup, which takes place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

WATCH | Israel and Iran continue to trade blows