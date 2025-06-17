/US to strike Iran soon? Here's what Pentagon said on Trump's 'evacuate Tehran' comment amid Israel-Iran war

Israel-Iran War: After US President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit abruptly on Monday (June 16) and posted "evacuate Tehran," chaos erupted as at the same time - Israel reportedly launched an airstrike on the Iranian capital. Trump's comment ignited fear that the US might be planning to strike Iran with Israel. But the White House later claimed that Trump's comment was just a message to convey the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the negotiation table.

A white House official talked to the news agency CNN after Trump left the G7 Summit and said that the 78-year-old American president left the Canadian summit due to the Israel-Iran war tensions, as said by his administration.

This came after Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he "told" Iran to sign a deal.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote.

US to strike Iran?

After Trump directed the NSC and Situation Room to be readied, an official told CBS News that America is not joining Israel in its military actions against the Islamic nation.

“American Forces are maintaining their defensive posture & that has not changed. We will protect American troops and our interests,” Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesperson, wrote on the social media platform X.

This is after "White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, “President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters."

US ‘could get involved’

Earlier, during an interview with ABC News, the US president said, "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

Although the US president denied commenting on the reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the US to join the war.

During the interview, Trump said he had a lengthy call with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, a day earlier to discuss, in large part, the conflict in the Middle East.