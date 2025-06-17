/Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs after World Cup, says 'right time for me to start stepping away'

New Zealand women’s cricket legend Sophie Devine will call time on her ODI career after the Women’s World Cup, she announced on Tuesday (June 17). Devine, who has served New Zealand cricket for almost two decades will no longer play any part in the 50-over format after the Women’s World Cup which takes place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. However, she will remain available for T20Is under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket.

Devine to retire after Women’s World Cup

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," Devine said. "I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns.

"It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

"I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months."

Modern-day greats for New Zealand

One of the modern-day greats in women’s cricket, Devine has played in 152 ODIs, scoring 3990 runs including eighth hundreds and 16 fifties. She also has 107 wickets during the period, highlighting her credentials as one of the best all-rounders in the women’s game.

While she will continue to represent the White Ferns in T20Is, it will be a mutual agreement and will opt out of the central contract. She has played in 146 T20Is, scoring 3431 runs including a hundred in the shortest format. She also has 119 wickets in the shortest format with a best of 22/4.

Devine led New Zealand in 49 matches having taken over the captain’s armband in 2020 and has the win per cent of any skipper for the national side.