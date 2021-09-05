Morning news brief: Iran President calls for polls in Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida update & more

New Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Auckland supermarket attacker was on the radar of authorities for many years and was arrested in 2017 after he tried to leave for Syria. However, he could not be deported due to an ongoing trial.

After the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida, cleanup crews are making concerted efforts to respond to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico although it has not affected the Louisiana shoreline so far but authorities are on high alert and taking every step to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, President Ebrahim Raisi is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country as the Taliban consolidated its hold over the country. President Raisi asserted that Afghans should vote to determine their own government "as soon as possible".

