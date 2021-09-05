Auckland knife attacker was on deportation notice, reveals New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

After authorities named the Auckland attacker, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said the assailant was facing criminal charges and could not be deported due to an ongoing criminal trial.

"Agencies were concerned about the risk this individual posed to the community," the New Zealand prime minister revealed, adding, "officials knew he could be released and that the appeal which was stopping his deportation, may take some time."

The New Zealand prime minister said authorities were trying to find ways to deport Samsudeen, however, Ardern added that it was "disappointing and frustrating" since it could not be done due to the trial.

Watch:

Samsudeen was reportedly in custody for three years but could not be detained any further by authorities as attempts to charge him under the country's Terrorism Suppression Act were not successful.

During the attack, Samsudeen,32, attacked seven people in an Auckland supermarket severely wounding at least three people who were hospitalised.

Also Read: New Zealand officials reveal radical’s name responsible for Auckland knife attack

Samsudeen was reportedly under the scanner of the authorities since 2016 after he reportedly expressed sympathy for a terrorist strike in 2016 in a Facebook post.

PM Ardern said investigators found Samsudeen's refugee status was fraudulently achieved as authorities began the process of cancelling his right to stay in the country.

Samsudeen was arrested four years ago at Auckland airport as authorities suspected him of fleeing to Syria and a search of his house revealed Islamic State propaganda material. He was on deportation notice for the last two years.

"He was still in prison at this time and facing criminal charges. For a number of reasons, the deportation appeal could not proceed until after the conclusion of the criminal trial in May 2021," the New Zealand prime minister said.

(With inputs from Agencies)