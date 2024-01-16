Morning news brief: Iran launches missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, Trump to win Iowa GOP caucuses, & more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) launched missile attacks on multiple "terrorist targets" in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and Syria, state media reported on Tuesday (Jan 16). In other news, former United States President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump earned his widely expected victory Monday (Jan 15) in the Iowa caucuses, the first vote in the 2024 presidential race, the American media has projected.

The Israeli army lashed out at Hamas on Monday after the Palestinian militant group released a video where it announced the death of two hostages. The video showed a woman hostage named as Noa Argamani, 26, speaking under duress, revealing that two men she was held captive with had been killed.

Popular TV show Succession pegged to win big at Emmys 2024 kickstarted the awards ceremony with its first win as British actor Matthew Macfayden picked up an award for his role in the longstanding TV show. He won in the best supporting actor in a drama series category for Succession.