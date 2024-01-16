Emmy Awards 2024: Succession kicks off awards with early wins

Popular TV show Succession pegged to win big at Emmys 2024 kickstarted the awards ceremony with its first win as British actor Matthew Macfayden picked up an award for his role in the longstanding TV show. He won in the best supporting actor in a drama series category for Succession.

In his acceptance speech, the actor said it was "a great honour" and thanked "the entire Succession family". He also said, "I must make special mention to my on-screen wife Sarah Snook, and my other on-screen wife Nicholas Braun. Acting with you has been one of the most wonderful things in my career, than you Nick, thank you Sarah”.

Braun plays Cousin Greg in Succession.

Some of the other early wins came from The Bear, White Lotus and Abbott Elementary. The Bear won three acting prizes for actor Jeremy Allen White, and supporting actors Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Picking up his award Jeremy Allen White said, "I am so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all - I love this show so much, it filled me up, set a fire in me."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge was named best supporting drama actress for her role in The White Lotus. In her acceptance speech, the actress joked that she wanted to "thank all the evil gays”, a reference to her storyline in the second season of The White Lotus.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony has actor and comedian Anthony Anderson as its host.