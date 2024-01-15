Harrison Ford choked up receiving Career Achievement at Critics Choice 2024

At the Critics Choice Awards 2024, we spotted a seemingly emotional Harrison Ford as the veteran actor choked up when being given his Career Achievement Award for stellar filmography. The Star Wars actor gave one of his best and most memorable speeches at the recently concluded awards as he got visibly emotional and was full of gratitude.

It started with the host Chelsea Handler giving a shoutout to the actor as she called him her “celebrity crush”. Chelsea then gave way to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold who presented Harrison Ford with the prize and said, “The largest stars in the known universe are called variable hypergiants … Of course Harrison Ford is a star. However, I submit tonight that he is a variable hypergiant. A star so big he contains multitudes. A star so unique he attracts other stars. He has warmed each of our lives.” Find out who won what at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 here

Mangold then listed some of Ford’s best works from American Graffiti and Apocalypse Now, to Witness and The Fugitive, Blade Runner, and many more. He said, “The fact that I spit out that incredible, enviable list of films and performances without even mentioning Star Wars. Harrison’s body of work is breathtaking. It is utterly timeless. It is authentic, deeply felt, masculine but vulnerable, often moving, and frequently hilarious. His work has been wildly popular and critically revered, and it represents the voice of a singular artist.”

Harrison Ford then came up on the stage and gave a moving speech at the Critics Choice Awards. He said, “First of all, I’m really happy to be here and just see what our business is turning into. And all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I’m very happy about that.”

“I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I’m grateful to all the fine actors … I’ve worked with and I’m deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I’ve had and I’m grateful.”

He then ended his Critics Choice speech and concluded with, “I won’t take any more of your time.”