Critics Choice Awards: Oppenheimer sweeps awards with Best Film, Best Director wins
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer took home eight trophies, while Barbie followed close behind with six wins.
As expected, Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy in the leading role picked up the biggest wins of the night as the Critics Choice Awards 2024 ceremony concluded recently. The film based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer who is casually referred to as the father of the atomic bomb, took home eight trophies including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
Following close behind was Barbie by Greta Gerwig which won six awards. They won in categories like Best Comedy and Best Song for “I’m Just Ken”.
Meanwhile, Best Actor and Best Actress went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Emma Stone for Poor Things.
The TV wins were also as expected as The Bear, Succession and Beef won big, each taking multiple acting awards. The Bear and Beef won four awards and Succession won three.
Critics Choice Awards 2024 ceremony had Chelsea Handler as its host and it was held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Harrison Ford was bestowed with the Career Achievement Award, and America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award.
Check out the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2024:
FILM
Best Picture
WINNER: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Congratulations to "Oppenheimer"⭐️
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX
Best Actor
WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
WINNER: Emma Stone — Poor Things
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in "Poor Things"⭐️
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
Calah Lane — Wonka
Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Air — Alex Convery
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch
Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Best Production Design
WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
WINNER: Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
WINNER: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
WINNER: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best Score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Succession (HBO | Max)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Congratulations to "Succession"⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DRAMA SERIES!
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DRAMA SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/Z969CB36Rq
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: The Bear (FX)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Congratulations to "The Bear"⭐️
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SERIES!
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/IzJTTTmdh5
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series
WINNER: Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Reality (HBO | Max)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Best Foreign Language Series
WINNER: Lupin (Netflix)
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Best Animated Series
WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
Best Talk Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)